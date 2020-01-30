NBA makes changes to the All-Star Game format for charity and Kobe Bryant

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: A general view is seen as Team LeBron tips-off against Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In their return to Chicago for the first time since 1988, and in light of recent events, the NBA is making some changes to their midseason classic.

The NBA announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game that makes the outcome of every quarter count for charity. The changes include a new fourth-quarter format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant. Full release: https://t.co/l6e25lgQCa pic.twitter.com/C3gDppTYiw — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020

In honor of Chicago charities and the memory of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, the league will change the format of the game on February 16th at the United Center.

In each of the quarters, Team Giannis and Team LeBron will compete for money for Chicago-based community organizations of their choosing. Whatever team wins a particular quarter will earn $100,000 for their organization, and the scores will be reset to zero at the beginning of each 12-minute frame.

Then in the fourth, in honor of Bryant, the league will play an untimed quarter with a “target score” set by adding 24 points to the team that is winning the overall game through 36 minutes. For example, as given by the NBA, if one team is leading 100-95, the first to 124 points will win the game.

Whichever team wins the game by reaching that target score will earn an additional $200,000 for the charity of their choice.