CHICAGO – When it comes to staging a few pre-draft events, the “Windy City” is proving a perfect fit for the National Basketball Association.

That will be the case in 2022 again, as two of the three major events surrounding the selections will make their way to Chicago this May.

For the first time since 2019, the NBA Draft Lottery will return to the city and will be held on Tuesday, May 17th, with an exact location for the event still to be determined.

The lottery was held in the city the last two times it was an in-person event in 2018 at the Palmer House and 2019 Chicago Hilton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lottery was held virtually in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, the NBA Combine continues its run in Chicago which it’s had for a number of years and will take place from May 16th through the 22nd with the final details for location still to be decided.

The event was held at Wintrust Arena in 2021 after it was a virtual event in the fall of 2020 due to the pandemic. Before that, the event was held at a few different venues throughout the city.

Once again, the NBA Draft itself will not be held in Chicago but will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, June 23rd. That has been the venue for the event every year since 2013 with the exception of 2020, where all of the festivities were virtual with the league reading the picks from the ESPN studios.