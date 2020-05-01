NBA Draft Lottery and Combine, scheduled to take place in Chicago, are postponed

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 14: NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum holds the New York Knicks card after they were awarded the number three overall pick at the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With the State of Illinois still having a strong “Stay at Home” policy in place, it was in that group of events that was only waiting for official word to be postponed.

When it came to a pair of NBA events in Chicago, that word came on Friday.

The NBA has officially postponed the draft combine and lottery that were scheduled for later in May in Chicago. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9bZ3sssb8Q — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 1, 2020

The league officially postponed the Draft Lottery along with the Draft Combine that was scheduled to take place later this month. A makeup date for each event has year to be determined as the league as a whole remains on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing that remains on for the moment is the NBA Draft itself, which was scheduled to take place on June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The odds of that remaining there depend a lot on what the NBA decides to do with the rest of their season.

Without a conclusion to the season, a final draft order cannot be set, and it’s only then when the league will likely make their decision on the date. Teams could be back in action by then or perhaps the league decides to abandon the season, then decided whether to hold a lottery or just simply take the draft order from the final standings.

All is speculation at the moment considering that most gatherings over a handful of people have been banned in public due to the pandemic. The only progress toward a return came earlier this week, when the league confirmed that some training facilities can open for individual player workouts no earlier than May 8th in cities where “Stay at Home” regulations have been relaxed.