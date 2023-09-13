NEW YORK — After many years of debate over the resting of star players by teams, the NBA has announced a new policy to address it.

This is being done to ensure that the league’s best athletes are available as much as possible.

Here is the full Player Participation Policy that will take effect in the NBA in the 2023-2024 season.

This new Player Participation Policy will go into effect at the start of the 2023-2024 season with the focus being on standouts in the league.

So what defines a “star player” in this new policy?

Anyone selected to an All-NBA team in the last three seasons

Anyone selected to an NBA All-Star Game the last three seasons

A player with two previous All-Star Game appearances who makes the 2024 All-Star Game would be subject to the policy for the rest of this season.

For that group of players, there are now guidelines that teams must follow when it comes to playing them throughout the regular season unless there is an approved reason for the player not to participate.

The roster must be managed so that no more than one star player is unavailable for the same game.

Star players are available for all national television and NBA In-Season Tournament games.

Balance the one-game absences for star players between home and road games.

Avoid long-term “shutdowns” of star players.

Those star players who are resting are in attendance and visible to fans at the games.

What are the exceptions to these rules?

Injuries.

Personal reasons.

Pre-approved back-to-back restrictions based on player age, career workload, or serious injury history.

Per these rules, the Bulls’ players that would fall into the “star player” category are guards DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine along with center Nikola Vucevic.