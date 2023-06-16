CHICAGO — Michael Jordan’s time as the majority owner of a National Basketball Association team in his home state has come to an end.

On Friday, the Bulls legend and NBA Hall of Famer announced that he’s selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. As part of this deal, Jordan will retain a minority stake in the franchise.

The Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, who won six NBA titles and five NBA Most Valuable Player Awards in Chicago, had been the majority owner of the Hornets since 2010.

Jordan got into the ownership group for the Charlotte franchise, which was originally known as the Bobcats, in 2006 when he was also head of basketball operations.

Along with Plotkin and Schnall, this buyer group for the Hornets also includes Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, Dyal HomeCourt Partners, rapper, songwriter, and producer J. Cole, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, along with other investors in the Charlotte area.

Plotkin is the founder and CEO of Tallwoods Capital LLC while Schnoll is the co-president of Clayton, Dubilier, LLC

During Jordan’s time as majority owner of the Hornets, the team has mostly been on the outside looking in at the NBA Playoffs. They only made the postseason in the 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 seasons, losing in the first round each time.

Charlotte’s last playoff series win actually comes from the team’s first era, when they won a first round series in 2002. When the team was moved to New Orleans, the records from the Hornets from 1989 through 2002 were left in Charlotte and resumed when the Bobcats started to play in 2004.