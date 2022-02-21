Michael Jordan’s appearance highlights the NBA’s 75th anniversary team ceremony

CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – One of the most anticipated moments for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend never even featured action on the court, but rather saluted those who did so much on it over the decades.

At halftime of the All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, the NBA honored the 75 greatest players in the history of the league in conjunction with their 75th anniversary. While the names of those on the roster had been announced, it wasn’t known how many were going to show up.

We’ll a number of them did, including the greatest player to ever wear a Chicago Bulls jersey.

Michael Jordan made an appearance at the halftime ceremony that featured a host of living legends taking part, including a few who were playing in the game itself.

Most memorable was his embrace with LeBron James, one of the captains for the All-Star Game, after the official ceremony was over as the pair talked for a few minutes after.

“I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man’s hand that inspired me throughout my childhood,” said James after the game. “I haven’t had much dialogue with him in my 20 years or 19 years in this business, but part of me wouldn’t be here without MJ’s inspiration. I always wanted to be like him growing up.”

James paid tribute to Jordan at the end of the game with the style of his game-winning jumper that helped his squad beat Team Durant 163-160.

“It’s crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ. The way he wore his shoes, the way he wore his uniform, I mean, all the way down to some of the cars that he drove, how much he inspired me,” said James. “I didn’t want to waste that opportunity because we’re just not in — we’re not in the same building a lot and haven’t been in the same building a lot throughout my career.

“It meant something to me.”

Jordan also had a moment to catch up with fellow 75th anniversary member and former Bulls’ teammate Dennis Rodman, who was on hand for the festivities.

Scottie Pippen, who was also named to the team, was not on hand for the in-person ceremony.

Jordan also took some time to talk with Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant, who was posthumously honored as a member of the 75th anniversary team two years after his death.