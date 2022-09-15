CHICAGO – Once again, “His Airness” is breaking records, and it’s not even happening on the court.

This time it came from an auction, where a rare piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia rewrote the record books this week.

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The six-time NBA champion’s game-worn 1998 NBA Finals “The Last Dance” jersey was sold by Sotheby’s for $10.1 million. According to the auction house, it’s the highest ever paid for a basketball jersey, game-worn sports memorabilia, and the most expensive Jordan item ever to be sold at auction.

There is no word on who was the one who purchased the unique item and paid the high price.

Jordan wore this particular jersey during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Jazz at what was then called the Delta Center on June 3, 1998. The six-time Finals MVP finished with 33 points on the evening, but the Bulls lost to Utah 88-85.

As many know, the Bulls would shake off that loss to win the series in six games, with Jordan hitting the series-winning shot in the final seconds. It would be his final game with the team before entering his second retirement.

The original estimate for the jersey was $3-to-5 million but ended up doubling that amount.

Interest in Jordan’s career and memorabilia has always been present since he officially retired from the game as a member of the Washington Wizards in 2003. There has been renewed interest in the basketball Hall of Famer along with the 1990’s Bulls dynasty since the release of “The Last Dance” in the spring of 2020.