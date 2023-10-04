CHICAGO — Once again, Michael Jordan is finding himself on an exclusive list thanks to his achievements on and off the basketball floor.

This time, it has to deal with the fortune that he’s accrued throughout his professional life.

Forbes placed the Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer on their list of the 400 richest people in America this week. He comes in at No. 379 as his wealth is estimated by the publication to be at $3 billion.

Per Forbes, he is the first professional athlete to crack their Top 400 and is one of 18 people to join the list in 2023.

A six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, and five-time regular season MVP, Jordan has built his wealth through a lucrative deal with Nike along with his recent sale of the Charlotte Hornets.

Those are among a number of business ventures that started during his celebrated career and continue on for the 60-year-old. He is still in professional sports, serving as the co-owner of 23XI Motorsports which competes in the NASCAR Cup Series.