Michael Jordan ‘Broken Foot Game’ shoes fetch big money at auction

Michael Jordan’s shoes that he wore on the night he broke his foot on October 29, 1985 sold for $422,000 at auction. (Courtesy: Lelands)

CHICAGO – Most of the collectibles for “His Airness” are often ones from great accomplishments in his career, and almost always they fetch a hefty sum of money at auction.

But even memorabilia from a game that Michael Jordan would like the forget still got plenty of cash from a fan on Sunday.

The shoes that the NBA Hall of Famer and six-time league champion wore for the Bulls on the night that he broke his foot against the Warriors in Oakland on October 29, 1985 sold for $422,000 at The MINT25 Auction conducted online by Lelands Sunday night.

This online event was done in association with The MINT Collective event that will be held on March 25-27 in Las Vegas.

On that night against Golden State, Jordan landed awkwardly going for a downcourt pass at the Oakland Coliseum and suffered the injury. He would miss 64 games in his second NBA season, but Jordan returned in time to help the Bulls sneak into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In Game 2 of their first round series against top-seeded Celtics, the guard delivered an iconic 63-point performance in an overtime loss at the Boston Garden. The point total remains the NBA’s postseason single-game record to this day.

Another Jordan item got big money at the auction as the jersey he wore while hitting the game-winning shot against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on February 13, 1998 got $351,000.