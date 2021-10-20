Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team

NEW YORK – Twenty-five years ago, both players were named to the league’s 50th Anniversary team as they were in the midst of the Bulls’ dynasty.

So it’s not a surprise that when the NBA decided to create a list of the 75 best players in history to celebrate their latest anniversary, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen would once again be on that list.

Simply, The Greatest of All Time 🐐



Michael Jordan has been named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/Hv7C7x4DcE — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 20, 2021

On Wednesday, both Chicago Bulls Hall of Famers were named to the league’s 75th Anniversary team, doing so on the second day of announcements. The first 25 players were announced on Tuesday with 25 more on Wednesday and the final 25 on Thursday.

Every championship team needs a Pippen.



Scottie Pippen has been named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/8FwU3rNje5 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 20, 2021

Jordan and Pippen were both selections to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary team in 1997 at All-Star Weekend, just before the team won their fifth of six championships that summer.

Considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of professional basketball, Jordan would continue with the Bulls through 1998 then returned to the NBA with the Wizards for two seasons from 2001-2003. He then retired after winning six championships, five regular season Most Valuable Player Awards, and six Finals MVPs while being named to 14 All-Star Games.

Jordan was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Pippen would leave the Bulls in 1998 with Jordan and played for the Rockets and the Trail Blazers before returning to Chicago for his final season in 2003-2004. The seven-time All-Star and six-time NBA champion was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.