Mark Schanowski talks Bulls and White Sox on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Another interesting part of the 2020 sports calendar is the fact that a summer tradition for the NBA will now be in the fall.

The draft is scheduled for November 18th and for once the ping pong balls worked in the Bulls’ favor. Arturas Karnisovas will have the fourth-overall pick in the draft in his first year as the executive VP of the team, and the question now is what will he do with it.

Could he make a selection there or decide to trade up or down to continue to build a new era of the team.

Veteran NBA analyst and broadcaster Mark Schanowski talked with Dan Roan about the team’s options for Monday’s GN Sports. They also talked about the White Sox surprising selection of 76-year old Tony La Russa to manage a very young and talented ballclub.

