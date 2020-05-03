Marc Eversley’s goal: Make the Bulls’ brand ‘cool’ again – starting with player development

CHICAGO – The premiere of “The Last Dance” documentary came at a particularly interesting time for the franchise it was profiling.

As the program on the Bulls’ team from 22 years ago is played on ESPN for five consecutive Sundays, the current team is trying inch it’s way back to repectability after a bad end to the last decade.

Arturas Karnisovas was the first part of that movement as he was hired to replace John Paxson as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. One of his first major steps with his franchise was to hire a new general manager that would bring a new way of thinking to the position.

So it’s fitting that watching “The Last Dance” was the moment Karnisovas realized he had to make his biggest hire yet official.

“After hanging up with Michael (Reinsdorf) and agreeing I would call him (Eversley) on Monday morning, I was watching ‘The Last Dance’ third and fourth episode. I was so emotional watching it that I was thinking ‘Why do I have to wait until Monday? Let me check if he’s up,'” said Karnisovas. “He responds that he did not get a chance to watch it live and now they’re replaying it again on ESPN.

“So he’s on his couch watching. It’s late. It’s around 1 AM Eastern Time, and I’m doing the same. Now I’m calling to offer him the job while ‘The Last Dance’ is in the background.”

It’s a history that Eversley certainly appreciates as he takes over a Bulls team stuck in NBA purgatory after a rebuild attempt has gone sideways the last two-and-a-half years. Those dynasty Bulls seem far removed from a group that was well on its way to missing the playoffs for a third-straight year and hasn’t been competitive in the top of the Eastern Conference since 2015.

Angst and frustration are common feelings among the fanbase, with #FireGarPax becoming as much of a ralling cry for the team over the past few years as any other. Eversley’s charged with changing that, and building relationships will be the key to rebuilding the brand.

He had some experience when it comes to undertanding how important it is to represent one, having worked with Nike for seven years before joining the Toronto Raptors in 2006. As a person who was in charge of building relationships and brand, restoring both with the Bulls is paramount to his job.

“It taught me the power of a brand, and Nike’s one of the most powerful brands in the world,” said Eversley. “Arturas’s story from last Saturday night, back then the Bulls were one of the strongest brands in the NBA, and it’s my hope that I can take some of the lessons that I learned at Nike and implement them here with Chicago as a goal to get the Chicago Bulls back to relevancy, and get that brand back to where it’s cool again and kids are going to want to be part of it.”

“That’s one of my goals for sure.”

So is creating a “player first” mentality for the franchise as Eversley starts to mold the new era of the team. It begins with building up those players within the system, and adding the correct personnel to the staff to make that work.

“We were the second youngest team in the NBA last year, and I really believe it starts with a foundation of player development. That’s really when we can see what kind of players we have on our roster. I was suprised to find that there was one player development coach on the staff as I was doing my research for this job. That’s a helluva job for one person to take on.

“It’s gonna be one of my tenets to try and figure out our player development system. There’s a lot of key areas within it: Skill development, physical development, mental enhancement, but with that, you need to hire people to support that.”

Now he’ll get the chance to do so, and perhaps make the Bulls’ brand as cool as it was during “The Last Dance.”