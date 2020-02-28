Luke Kornet’s injury only adds to the Bulls’ health misery in 2019-2020

CHICAGO – When it comes to this team in 2019-2020, don’t ever say the phrase “things could always be worse.” That’s because that’s almost always what has happened.

Thursday was another example of that, as yet another contributor has gone down due to injury, and most likely he’ll miss the rest of the year.

Luke Kornet will be out 6-8 weeks with a foot & ankle injury. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2020

This time it’s forward Luke Kornet who is dealing with the injury bug, as he’s out 6-to-8 weeks with a foot and ankle injury. With a limited time left in the season, it’s likely he’s played his last game for the Bulls this season.

In his first year with the team and his third in the NBA, Kornet was averaging six points in 15.5 minutes during the 34 games he played in this season. He started 14 games and had his best game a few weeks back on February 9th, when he scored 25 points in a loss to the Sixers.

Kornet’s injury adds another to the long list of Bulls who’ve seen their season cut short due to injury. Kris Dunn’s MCL sprain is likely to keep him out the majority, if not the entire rest of the season.

Lauri Markkanen is hoping to return at some point in March after his hip stress fracture, while Wendell Carter Jr. (Ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (Foot) continue to work their way back to the lineup.