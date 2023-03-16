CHICAGO – Once again, the worst-case scenario has come to pass for the Bulls’ starting point guard, and it could cost him a lot of next season.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee since January 2022, which was something that was floated earlier in March as he continues to experience pain.

There is also a concern, according to the report, about Ball’s ability to resume his playing career and this next surgery could cost him a majority of the 2023-2024 season. The hope is this surgery will be able to finally relieve the pain that has kept him off the floor for over a year.

So far, the Bulls nor Ball have confirmed an upcoming procedure on the knee.

Ball hasn’t played in a game since January 14, 2022 and underwent surgery in his left knee later that month. When the pain wouldn’t go away, he underwent another procedure on the knee in September in hopes of a return at some point in the 2022-2023 campaign.

But that never happened as the Bulls officially ruled Ball out for the entire season just after the All-Star break with the guard never even joining a practice with the team this season.

Acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans in the offseason of 2021, Ball is on the second of a four-year, $80 million deal with the Bulls. In the 35 games he played for the Bulls before having left knee trouble, he averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.