Like a few times before, DeMar DeRozan comes through for the Bulls to stop their losing streak

DETROIT – Who else would be the one to help the 2021-2022 Bulls snap out of their word funk of the season to date?

DeMar DeRozan has helped the team pull out a number of games in his first season in Chicago, doing so a number of times with a fantastic final quarter. On Wednesday night, he did it again, and the Bulls really needed it at Little Caesars Arena.

The 2022 All-Star scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to help his team get past the Pistons 114-108 in Detroit to snap their season-long five-game losing streak. Considering the team’s recent struggles, it was an effort that certainly was needed.

DeRozan scored 36 points on the night, with 28 coming in the second half and a majority of those in another masterful fourth quarter. In those last 12 minutes, he hit 6-of-9 shots from the floor along with all but one of his five free throws along with four rebounds.

The guard tied the game with a pair of free throws and then gave the Bulls the lead for good with 5:44 to go in the game. DeRozan had seven points after that to make sure the Pistons wouldn’t rally again and his team would end their losing streak.

Zach LaVine aided the effort with 25 points with Nikola Vucevic adding 21 points as the Bulls got their first win since February 24th. It’s something the team and fans got used to for most of the 2021-2022 season before the last two weeks and they got to discover again on Wednesday.

Just like before, it was DeRozan who was there to help carry the team when they needed it.