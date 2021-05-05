LaVine set to Return Thursday from COVID Protocol

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to play in his first game since April 14th tomorrow night in Charlotte. LaVine has been in the NBA’s COVID Protocol.

LaVine said he did not experience any major symptoms during his time in quarantine. LaVine said, “he watched a ton of movies, worked on his golf swing and got tired of playing video games” to pass the time during his quarantine.

LaVine said there has not been any discussion about him sitting out the remainder of the season with the Bulls falling to 12th place in the East, four games behind the Wizards for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

LaVine said he does not expect to be on any sort of minutes limit.