Joe Cowley puts Bulls slump in perspective

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) argue a call with a referee during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, March 4, 2022, in Chicago. Milwaukee won 118-112. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO – It’s starting to feel like Groundhog Day every time the Bulls play someone good.

Friday’s loss to the Bucks was latest bump in the road, extending Billy Donovan’s squad’s losing streak to four games and dropping them to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Finishing fourth quarters has been a problem, lately. But Chicago Sun-Times beat writer Joe Cowley isn’t surprised by the recent skid, believing some of the Bulls’ early season success was fool’s gold.

Chris Boden chatted with Cowley for the latest episode of the GN Sports: Unedited podcast.

Subscribe to the show on Apple, Spotify or Amazon Music.