Joakim Noah plans to retire with Bulls: report

One of the most beloved Bulls in team history wants to finish his career where it started.

Joakim Noah is reportedly hanging up his sneakers for good after 13 seasons in the NBA and according to Stadium and The Athletic insider Shams Charania, he eventually plans to retire as a Chicago Bull.

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2021

Noah played five games with the Clippers last season following a short stint with Memphis and two years in New York.

The two-time NCAA national champion was taken by the Bulls with the ninth pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He was twice selected an NBA All-Star and was named the league’s best defensive player in 2014.

He finished his career with the Bulls averaging 9.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3 assists in 572 games.