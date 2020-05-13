Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan’s daughter, on watching ‘The Last Dance’

CHICAGO — Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan’s daughter, is just as fixated on “The Last Dance” as the rest of us.

Jasmine joined the WGN Morning News to discuss what it’s like to have her father as a boss, what he’s like a grandfather and, of course, “The Last Dance.”

‘He is such a softie when it comes to my son’

‘Whether he is was my boss or not, he would expect me to perform’

‘It’s been incredible to take it in as a fan’

“The Last Dance” concludes with episodes 9 and 10 on ESPN next Sunday night, and will cover the end of the Bulls dynasty.