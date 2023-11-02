Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun Times joined “9 Good Minutes” on Thursday to discuss the start of the Bulls’ season along with other Chicago sports on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO — For a team that was returning a majority of the same players, the Bulls managed to come up with a few unique storylines in their first week.

There was a 20-point loss on opening night, a somewhat stunning comeback win over the Raptors, a 51-point effort by Zach LaVine in a loss to the Pistons, and a road triumph against the Pacers before coming down a bit in a loss to the Mavericks.

Five games are already down for Billy Donovan’s team which is doing what it can to get to the paint, using it to generate some chances from the outside in hopes of shaking up the offense. Results, like most of the last year for the Bulls, have been quite mixed.

Getting the most out of the team’s “Big Three” along with younger players like Patrick Williams and Coby White is the task for Donovan if this core hopes to someday reach it’s potential.

This very up-and-down start to the Bulls’ season in their first week was part of Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun Times’ discussion on “9 Good Minutes” on Thursday on WGN News Now.

Along with discussing the NBA team in Chicago, the reporter also talked about some of the city’s other teams in an unusual time for pro sports here. That included the Chicago Sky and Chicago Bears, each of whom are doing their own building as 2023 starts to wind to a close.

