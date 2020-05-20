ISOLATION INSPIRED: The latest Michael Jordan Twitter sensation

CHICAGO – The final two episodes of “The Last Dance” had plenty of attention across the country, and especially here in the Windy City.

But there are a few things from the episodes that took hold in the Twitterverse – with the first not even being a member of the Bulls.

Every Pacers fan yelling at Jimmy Butler during the next Pacers-Heat game. pic.twitter.com/logTFN5N7o — Setting The Pace🏀🎙 (@SettingThePace3) May 18, 2020

Pacers’ fan Kathy Martin Harrison was featured early in the ninth episode on Sunday, as her jeers at the Bulls made for internet gold.

But this would compare to yet another Michael Jordan internet moment, this time over his dance moves to music you couldn’t even here.

Using my music video expertise, I deciphered which Kenny Lattimore song Michael Jordan was listening to and added it in. #LastDance pic.twitter.com/a9YMlBpYIj — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) May 18, 2020

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the filmmakers showed video of Jordan grooving to some tunes going through his oversized headphones as he took a seat on the bus.

He said that he was listening to Kenny Lattimore, but since we couldn’t hear it, fans decided to get creative.

Roundball Rock – John Tesh (NBA on NBC) pic.twitter.com/maQs3sSbw4 — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 19, 2020

A entire Twitter account has been devoted to the Jordan Dancing video – and @JordanJamming already has 34.5 thousand followers with a collection of songs.

The Chicago Bears decided to get in on the action, putting their “Club Dub” song “Swag Surfin” over the video.

Other professional sports teams have gotten in on the fun as well.

Even Butler University put in their “War Song” to go with this video of the proud former North Carolina Tar Heel.

With this video just a few days old, expect more “Isolation Inspired” videos to come over another classic Jordan moment.