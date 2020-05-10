ISOLATION INSPIRED: In the midst of a pandemic, athletes celebrate National Nurses Week

CHICAGO – One of the most appropraite designated days arrived this past Tuesday, when everyone had the chance to salute frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Nurses Day brought out a host of salutes from people around the country, especially from many in the sports world, who have a personal connection to those in the healthcare field.

Naperville native and Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short saluted health care workers, including her boyfriend Cody Krueger, in an Instagram message this past week. She also joined Nike’s effort to donate Air Zoom Pulse shoes to healthcare workers that also included other athletes from around the country.

No one has been more clutch than our healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines.



Join @wick_22, @WayneGretzky, @JonathanToews and other sports stars in showing your thanks to a healthcare hero by making a jersey in their honor and sharing it using #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/V7bq6eLr0u — NHL (@NHL) May 6, 2020

A number of athletes decided to tape the name of a healthcare worker over the nameplate of their jersey to pay tribute.

Hayley, I am proud to wear your name on my back! The @NHLBlackhawks are incredibly grateful for you and all your fellow nurses in this fight. I know you battled COVID yourself and are now donating your antibodies to help find a treatment. You’re truly a hero! #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/UYuwtwvM5x — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) May 6, 2020

That included Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, White Sox manager Rick Renteria, and Chicago Fire FC’s Andrew Reynolds.

Sending love to #TheRealHeroes today.



Dr. Jim Christoforidis is a Chicago family medicine specialist and continues to keep us safe alongside all of our frontline nurses, doctors & healthcare workers.



Join @_andre36 and make a jersey to honor a healthcare hero you know 👏 pic.twitter.com/nIbWZHaVh4 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) May 6, 2020

Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber had a personal salute to one nurse on Twitter, while the Bears and Chicago Wolves saluted all of those on the front lines during this past week.

Dear nurses like Lauren De La Torre at @advocatehealth and all health care heroes – thank you! #TheRealHeroes



Sincerely, @kschwarb12 & the Cubs pic.twitter.com/CtArfVnXtR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 7, 2020

Thank you to all the nurses on the front lines risking their own health & safety to protect us all! We appreciate you.#NationalNursesDay #NationalNursesWeek #ThankYouNurses pic.twitter.com/nRagF1l9kn — Chicago Bears (@BearsOutreach) May 6, 2020

Happy #NationalNursesDay!



With the help of our friends at @Raising_Canes, we were able to buy 100 lunches to nurses at @LoyolaHealth. This is just a small thank you to everything our heroes in scrubs do, especially during these trying times.💙 pic.twitter.com/BMRZueZupW — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) May 6, 2020