CHICAGO — While the NBA season kicks off next month, the Chicago Bulls hosted their first ever inaugural street fest for fans at the United center Labor Day Weekend.

Sarah Smith, the Director of Marketing for the Chicago Bulls, says there’s something for everyone — not just basketball lovers.

Bulls Fest will showcase the best of Chicago’s food trucks and art, a three-on-three basketball tournament, and the Michelob Ultra entertainment stage, featuring performances from Da Brat, The Chosen Few DJ’s Wayne Williams and Terry Hunter, and G Herbo.

Smith expects around 6,000 people to attend each day.

“We know how passionate our Bulls fans are in the city, so it seemed like the perfect combination of street festival, three on three tournament,” Smith says.

Charles Barnes brought his 14-year-old son Charles Barnes Jr to take part.

“I think people are excited to see the three-on-three tournament come back, we did a version of it back in the 90s, so this is a remastered version of it,” Barnes said.

Organizers hope to make this an annual Labor Day weekend tradition.

The festival runs from Saturday to Sunday and entry is free.

For more information on the festival, visit: https://www.nba.com/bulls/bullsfest