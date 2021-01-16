In position for a decisive win, the Bulls’ collapse in an OT loss to the Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – JANUARY 15: Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 15, 2021 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – White they haven’t been able to add to the win column much over the last two weeks, at least the Bulls have held their own in each contest.

Three losses to end their West Coast road trip came by a combined nine points, including a two-point defeat to the reigning NBA champion Lakers. A few shots hit in the clutch, and the Bulls could have entered Friday’s contest on a five-game winning streak.

At the very least it looked as if they would stop their losing skid in Oklahoma City as they turned in what looked like a solid overall night. Fresh off quarantine, Lauri Markkanen was back in the lineup and played 35 minutes, and Zach LaVine was putting up points as always thorough three-and-a-half quarters.

But, once again, the ending needed some work, and this one was the worst of all of them. What happened to Billy Donovan’s team over the final four minutes – especially the last two – was a complete collapse.

The Bulls lost a 16-point lead with 4:40 to go and then a ten-point advantage 2:09 left. Oklahoma City scored the final ten points to force overtime then won 127-215 in overtime to send the visitors to a fourth-straight defeat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge for the Thunder, scoring a team-high 33 points and five of their ten points in the final two minutes to bring the game to even. Mike Muscala’s pair of three-pointers provided the offense for Oklahoma City, and LaVine couldn’t bring the Bulls’ back at the end.

He hit a three-pointer with 6.8 left to pull his team within one and had the chance to win the game on the last possession. But his three-pointer from the top of the key was off the mark, putting a bad end to another productive night in which he scored 35 points including eight three-pointers.

Markkanen’s return included 16 points, though he was shaking off the rust in a 5-for-14 shooting performance. Coby White contributed 22 points to an effort where the Bulls led by as many as 20.

Yet Donovan pointed to the turnovers late that led to the collapse and eventually a fourth-straight defeat for the Bulls. After taking the 16-point lead with under five minutes left, they turned it over five times as the Thunder rallied to tie the game.

“It’s the same thing for us. Until we find a way to take care of the basketball. It’s so hard to win at this level when you turn the ball over at the rate we’re turning it over,” said Donovan.

That proved to be the case again on Friday, when it looked like they were headed towards a victory most of the evening.