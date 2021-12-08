Illinois will honor Ayo Dosunmu during their January 6th game vs Maryland

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) scores past Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHAMPAIGN – As he’s started making an impact in the NBA during the 2021-2022 season, Ayo Dosunmu will get a chance to relive his college days for one night in Champaign.

On January 6th, Illinois will honor the 2021 All-American guard as his jersey will join those in the rafters at the State Farm Center during a ceremony being held as the Illini host Maryland.

Dosunmu will become the 34th player in Illinois basketball history to have a banner raised to the rafters as a tribute to their achievement during their time in the program.

It’s certainly an honor that the former Morgan Park High School and current Bulls guard deserves after a memorable three seasons in Champaign. Most memorable was his final season in 2020-2021 when he was named a consensus first-team All-American, becoming the first player in the history of the program to do so.

During that campaign, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game to help Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It was the first time that either had happened for the program in 16 years as Dosunmu was named the Cousy Award winner for best point guard in the country.