TORONTO — Indeed, the Bulls made history instead of becoming it on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Center.

They waited a while to finally get going, but when they did, it was enough to help the team pull off a first in the National Basketball Association in Toronto.

RALLY….AND ADVANCE.

Down by 19 points in the third quarter, the Bulls rally to beat the Raptors 109-105 to advance in the play-in tournament.

Zach LaVine led the comeback with 39 points as the Bulls become the 1st No. 10 seed to win a game in the play-in tourney.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/sUN99ED3h3 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 13, 2023

By beating the Raptors 109-105 on Wednesday evening, the Bulls became the first tenth seed in the brief history of the play-in tournament to win a game. That had come after the previous four had lost their match-ups in the pre-playoff eliminations since it began in its current format in 2021.

Hours later, the Oklahoma City Thunder became the second tenth seed to win in the play-in tournament, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans on the Western Conference side of the bracket.

In 2021, the Spurs, who had current Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, lost as the tenth seed to the ninth-seeded Grizzlies 100-96 in the West. The Hornets, who held the No. 10 spot in the East, were easily defeated by the Pacers 144-117.

Charlotte would again lose as the tenth seed in the 2022 play-in tournament, this time being defeated by the Hawks 132-103 in the 9-10 game. Like the Hornets, San Antonio was also the team that was the tenth seed that year, dropping their play-in game to New Orleans 113-103.

It didn’t look like the Bulls would have the distinction of being the first to pull it off for the first two-and-a-half quarters as they trailed by as many as 19 points in the third. But led by Zach LaVine’s strong finish where he scored 30 of his game-high 39 points in the second half, the Bulls 2022-2023 season goes on for at least one more game.

Now the team heads to Miami to face the Heat in the “winner take all” play-in tournament contest against the Heat on Friday at 6 p.m. central time. Whoever comes out with the victory in that contest will be the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will face the top-seeded Bucks in the first round.

Game 1 of that series would be played at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.