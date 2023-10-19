Joshua M. Hicks of The Bigs talks about the Bulls in the preseason as they approach their season opener on October 25 on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO — In just six days, the Bulls will open up a new season with a lot of the same players.

Fans have known that for a while as the team’s core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vuvevic prepare to lead the team into the 2023-2024 campaign. Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, and Coby White are also back hoping to take their games to the next level.

Once again, Lonzo Ball is on the sidelines trying to get his troublesome right knee back to health, and he won’t be on the court the entire season.

There are a few newcomers, like forward Torrey Craig along with guard Oak Park native Jevon Carter, but for the most part, the Bulls’ success will come from internal improvement. That puts the burden on head coach Billy Donovan to find new ways to draw more out of his team over the next six months.

If they can’t, the core that executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley assembled could be broken up in an effort to build a new era of the team. Those questions will be answered over the course of 82 games beginning on October 25 against the Thunder at the United Center.

So what has the team done so far in the preseason to try and change things up? Joshua M. Hicks of The Bigs has noticed a few things, and he talked about that on the latest edition of “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now.

He talked about what he’s seen in the exhibition season and what he thinks could transpire with the Bulls in 2023-2024.

