CHICAGO — Former Bulls power forward Horace Grant’s three championship rings are for sale

Grant’s rings are listed with Heritage Auctions. All size 12, the 1991 championship ring is currently going for $33,000, the ’92 ring for $31,000 and the ’93 ring for $35,000.

The value estimate for each ring is $100,000 and up.

TMZ reports that Grant is not the consignor and previously sold his rings for charity.