He’s with a new team, but the Bulls know what to expect with Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 17: Head Coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It might not be quite what it was back in 2016 when he returned to town for the first time.

That was less than two years after Tom Thibodeau was fired by the Bulls following a 50-win season after internal conflict with management reached its zenith in the late spring of 2015. The coach was back with the Minnesota Timberwolves and he left with a victory over his old team.

An atmosphere like that won’t be what greets Thibodeau when he returns to the United Center as the coach of the Knicks on Monday night. First of all, there won’t be fans, and the front office that was in place during his firing (John Paxson, Gar Forman) has been replaced.

There have also been three different coaches since Thibodeau left in 2015: Fred Hoiberg, Jim Boylan, and now Billy Donovan. The first two couldn’t bring the success that the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year had, and the current on-court leader is making the best out of what he’s got at the moment.

Thibodeau is doing the same with his Knicks’ team that’s currently in a state of building themselves. Yet Thaddeus Young, who has faced the coach’s teams in the past, knows exactly what to expect out of his group no matter what personnel they might have.

“Preparing for a team that’s going to be very, very tough that’s going to come in and get after it on the defensive side of the basekteball. They’re not just going to be tough on the defensive side, they’re gonna be tough offensive side, also..

“Tom has coached some teams with a lot of physicality and we have to come out and take punches. But every punch we take we have to throw three back.”

The Knicks have done what they can do to play in Thibodeau’s style early in the season, going 9-12 in their first 21 games. That’s not bad for a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2013 and has won less than 30 games in four of their last six seasons.

Thibodeau is hoping to change that, doing it with a style that Bulls’ players and fans will certainly recognize.