CHICAGO – Before the 2022-2023 season, he was looked at as a veteran option for the Bulls at point guard as Lonzo Ball continued to heal from left knee surgery.

But as it turns out, Goran Dragic won’t even finish the season with the team.

The Bulls have announced that guard Goran Dragic has been waived.

The guard was waived by the Bulls on Tuesday after playing in 51 games this season but hasn’t seen the floor since February 13. He’s been dealing with knee soreness, missing the two games before the All-Star break and the two after at the United Center this past weekend.

Dragic would have seen his time cut even if he did return to the lineup since the Bulls signed Patrick Beverley last week. Per KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the decision to waive the guard was mutual because of this, allowing Dragic to find a team where he’d have more playing time for the rest of the season.

In his 15th NBA season, Dragic came off the bench for all 51 games he took part in this season, averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in an average of 15.4 minutes per contest. His most productive month came in November when he averaged 17.7 minutes of action during the month, scoring 7.8 points with 2.8 assists.

Dragic’s time in the lineup dwindled as the season went along and he only played 11.7 minutes per contest during the month of February.

Ahead of their game Tuesday night against the Raptors in Toronto, the Bulls are currently a half-game behind the Wizards for the tenth and final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.