Former Bulls forward Toni Kukoc has been named to the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021

CHICAGO – Another member of the Bulls’ dynasty who enjoyed a great career in the NBA and internationally will be joining the elite in the history of the game.

Toni Kukoc is headed to the Hall of Fame!

On Sunday morning, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced that forward Toni Kukoc will be a part of the Class of 2021. He will be officially enshrined on Saturday, September 11th at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Kukoc was elected by the international committee after a decorated career in Europe and a 13-year run in the NBA. That included a memorable tenure with the Bulls from 1993-2000 where he was named Rookie of the Year in 1994, Sixth Man of the Year in 1996, and helped the team to three NBA titles.

After a trade in 2000, Kukoc would finish out his career with the Sixers, Hawks, then Bucks.

Before and during his time in the NBA, the forward is one of the greatest players in the history of the European game. Kukoc was a five-time Euroscar European Player of the Year, three-time Euroleague Player of the Year, won the FIBA World Championship in 1990 with Yugoslavia which he was also named the tournament MVP.

He helped Yugoslavia to the sliver medal at the 1998 summer Olympic games in Seoul, South Korea, then got another silver with Croatia in the 1992 summer games in Barcelona.

Kukoc enters the Hall of Fame with one other player who was with the Bulls for a time: Center Ben Wallace. He played in 127 games with the team from 2006 through 2008 when he was traded to the Cavaliers.

They are a part of the 16-person Class of 2021 that includes coach Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell (elected as coach), Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Val Ackerman, Cotton Fitzsimmmons, Howard Garfinkel, Clarence “Fats” Jenkins, Bob Dandridge, and Pearl Moore.