WASHINGTON D.C – For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, the Bulls won’t have DeMar DeRozan in their lineup.

Due to a right quad strain, the guard will sit out the team’s game with the Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday evening. This came after DeRozan had the injury pop up in Monday’s loss to the Celtics in Boston, where he had to leave the contest in the third quarter.

He had played and started all 41 games before Wednesday night.

Head coach Billy Donovan told reporters before the game that he doesn’t believe it’s a major injury. Alex Caruso will take DeRozan’s spot in the lineup.

In his second year in Chicago, the five-time All-Star is averaging a team-high 26.1 points per game with five rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. This month, he’s averaging 25.2 points in five contests, including a 44-point effort against the Cavaliers on January 2 and a 35-point outing against the Jazz this past Saturday.

The Bulls enter the contest with the Wizards with a 19-22 record, having gone 8-4 over their last 12 games in arguably their best stretch of the season.