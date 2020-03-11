For Coby White, nothing changes as he entered the Bulls’ starting lineup Tuesday night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 10: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls lays in a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on March 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – At last, fans got to hear an introduction they’ve been hoping for over the past few weeks, and maybe even the majority of the 2019-2020 season.

For that reason, perhaps, the Bulls wasted no time introducing this guard from North Carolina.

“It was good for me, it was exciting,” said White of hearing his name first during the starting lineup introductions. “It was fun, and it was a blessing to be starting in the NBA.”

After 64 games coming off the bench, Coby White was finally given that chance for the Bulls Tuesday night against the Cavaliers. Jim Boylen was hesitant to pull the rookie guard out of his spot in the rotation, but after scoring 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games, the coach finally gave in.

For one night, at least, it worked as he might have hoped.

White was able to bring his spark off the bench to the starting lineup, scoring 20 points while dishing out five assists in a 108-103 Bulls’ victory over the Cavaliers. He was plus-nine when he was on the floor, and three other members of the starting lineup were able to reach double-digits

A number of times during the contest, another modest Bulls’ crowd saved their loudest cheers for the guard’s drives to the hoop for buckets. In just 65 games, White has become a favorite of the fans as he provides some hope for the future in a difficult season.

The first round pick has now scored 20 points in eight of the last nine games, which has been crucial as Zach LaVine has been sidelined with a strained quad.

Yet even on this night, not much really changed for White as far as his attitude or process approaching this major career milestone.

“I kinda had the same routine I always have,” said White. “I wake up and do what I normally do. Come here and do what I normally do. Like I said, I’m approaching it the same way I approach every game, it’s just I’m going to be starting instead of coming in after five minutes and play.”

That may be so, but Tuesday night was a milestone in White’s still young career, as Bulls fans got to hear “From North Carolina” once again.