Even without Giannis, the Bucks have the upper hand over the Bulls on Friday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks tries to get off a shot under pressure from Coby White #0 and Daniel Theis #27 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 30, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For a team that’s caught few breaks over the last month, this felt like an opportunity to score a win over one of the best teams in the NBA.

Two-time reigning MVP and Bucks guard Giannis Antetoukoumpo was ruled out for Friday’s game with a sprained ankle, giving the Bulls a window of hope for a win over their rivals to the north.

But not even his absence was enough to give the Zach LaVine-less Bulls a shot at a major victory as they chase the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. In fact, two former members of the team had a lot to do with Milwaukee’s victory.

Brook was dominating:



22 PTS | 4 BLK | 3 AST | 9/15 FG pic.twitter.com/PhvKLBHSgM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 1, 2021

Former center Brook Lopez along with Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 22 points while 2015 Bulls’ first round pick Bobby Portis chipped in 16 during a balanced effort for Milwaukee with Antetokoumpo out of the lineup. They led for the majority of the game and built as much as a 16-point fourth quarter lead before finishing with a 108-98 win over the Bulls.

It drops Billy Donovan’s team three full games behind the Wizards for the last play-in postseason spot in the Eastern Conference with nine games to play.

Coby White led the Bulls with 21 points and helped to produce a late rally from the team that got the lead down to nine in the fourth. He threw up a fourth quarter pass to Daniel Theis in with he caught in midair, made the hoops, and drew the foul.

While again got the Bulls within eight with 1:39 to to with a three-pointer, but Middleton answered on the next possession to officially put the game away.

It was a night that began with some hope that surprise could be in store for the hosts. Instead, a few of their former players along with established Milwaukee veterans send the Bulls to another defeat.