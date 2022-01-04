Eight is great for the Bulls as their winning streak continues into 2022

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 3: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 3, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The last time in which Bulls fans were thinking big about their team was the last time they had a streak like this.

That was in February and March of 2012, when the team was on their way to a second-straight No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

On March 7th of that year, Derrick Rose hit a game-winning shot as time expired to give the Bulls a 106-104 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee for an eighth-straight win. The team wouldn’t have another streak like that until the 2021-2022 season.

While they wouldn’t need quite the heroics to get the job done like they did almost ten years ago, the Bulls had to hold off a competitive Magic team to earn their eighth-straight win at the United Center on Monday night.

Competitive the entire way, the Bulls were able to pull out to an eight-point lead late then held off a late Orlando push to win it 102-98. It continues a winning streak that began on December 19th and continues into the new near, pushing the Bulls’ record to 25-10 on the season.

That’s good enough for a two-game lead in the Eastern Conference after both the Bucks and the Nets lost on Monday night.

Once again, the combination of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine had the bulk of the offensive production with the former getting 29 points and the latter 27 in the victory. Coby White added 17 points of a bench that will be without Javonte Green for 2-to-4 weeks with a groin injury.

Like their previous two games, which were won by DeRozan at the buzzer, the Bulls had a fight till the end despite having a few chances to pull away. They led by nine early in the fourth quarter then eight in the final minute, but Orlando’s defense then a few missed free throws by DeRozan opened the door for a Magic comeback.

They’d get the lead down to two before RJ Hampton was called for a Flagrant 1 foul on DeRozan, who would split those free throws then two more after another foul to finally put the game away.

That gives the team an eight-game winning streak for the first time in a decade, continuing the resurgence of the franchise like it was the last time they had a stretch like this.