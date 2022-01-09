Doncic has triple-double, Mavs end Bulls’ winning streak

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is guarded by Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night, running their season-best winning streak to six and ending the Bulls’ at nine.

Josh Green and Maxi Kleber had season highs with 18 points each for Dallas.

Doncic, back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a right ankle sprain, had his first triple-double since Nov. 29. The Mavericks’ streak is their longest since also winning six straight in March-April 2016.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 20 points each for Chicago.

Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis missed his fifth straight game and coach Jason Kidd his second straight while in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. The Mavericks were led by assistant coach Sean Sweeney.