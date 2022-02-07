Despite DeMar DeRozan’s best effort, no Bulls’ coaches at the All-Star Game after a loss to Sixers

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 6: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 6, 2022 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – This early February game had a little bit more than standings on the line for the Bulls on Sunday, and it was hard for DeMar DeRozan not to be aware of that.

If the Bulls could defeat the Sixers at the United Center, Billy Donovan and his coaching staff would be headed to the All-Star Game on February 20th to coach one of the teams that night in Cleveland. That would be the case since the coach’s team would have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

“A little extra motivation,” said DeRozan of the idea of having Donovan coaching in the All-Star Game. “It would have been special, those guys deserve it. It would have been great to get those guys in there. It was on my mind.”

It sure looked like DeRozan was motivated to get his coaches to the mid-season classic, but even one of the best efforts in a Bulls’ jersey could make it happen.

Without Zach LaVine and Coby White, the Sixers kept the Bulls at an arm’s length all Sunday afternoon in a 119-108 victory. DeRozan, an All-Star starter, did what he could to keep his team in the game with a season-high 45 points on 18-of-30 shooting from the field.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome a Philadelphia team making their own run at the top of the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid, a fellow All-Star, went for 40 points with ten rebounds and was hard for the Bulls to contain all afternoon long.

With the loss, the Bulls slip into a tie for second place in the conference with the Bucks as the Heat are now in first place alone. That means Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff will head to Cleveland for the All-Star Game.

Needless to say, despite his enormous efforts, DeRozan was a little disappointed the Bulls couldn’t get Donovan and his staff to the game.

“I told Billy at the end of the game that I tried my best to go out there and get this game for him, for those guys,” said DeRozan. “We would have loved to see those guys have the opportunity. That opportunity doesn’t come around often. So whenever you get the opportunity, you want to try to reward them. We just fell short of it.”

Donovan wasn’t terribly disappointed at the end of the game but rather was complimentary of DeRozan’s efforts over the course of 41 minutes. Despite picking up a heavy load for a short-handed Bulls’ team, the forward didn’t want to come out on Sunday as the Bulls were fighting for a win.

“I grabbed him in the game in the fourth quarter and I’m like ‘Are you OK? Do I need to get you a quick one or call time?’ and he says, ‘No, I’m fine,'” said Donovan. “He’s remarkable.”

Hence he’s going to the All-Star Game, and tried nearly single-handily to get his coach there, too.