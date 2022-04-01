CHICAGO – It was a miserable month of March for the team, but their MVP candidate was able to at least make it a memorable finish.

DeMar DeRozan has had a number of great performances for the Bulls in the 2021-2022 season, but Thursday might have been his finest in delivering the team a much-needed victory.

The All-Star guard had 17 points in the fourth quarter, hit the game-tying free throws with three seconds left, then had ten points in overtime to help the Bulls to a 135-130 victory over the Clippers. A slam dunk in the closing seconds gave DeRozan a season-high 50 points as he went 17-of-26 from the field while hitting 14-of-15 free throws.

It was a much-needed victory that didn’t look promising with under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter with Los Angeles leading by eleven. But thanks to some late heroics by the guard, the team now has a half-game lead over the Raptors for fifth in the Eastern Conference with five games to play.

Perhaps more importantly, it puts the Bulls three games ahead of the Cavaliers for seventh place, making it more likely the team won’t have to take part in the play-in tournament.

Things might have been different had DeRozan not turned it on late with the Bulls trailing by 11 with 4:46 to go as he would finish regulation by scoring 13 points in that span. The last three came on a bizarre sequence with the Bulls down three with under ten seconds left, starting with Terance Mann’s off the ball foul that gave DeRozan a free throw and the Bulls possession.

With time running down, DeRozan took a three-pointer to tie the game but was fouled by Paul George, awarding him three free throws with 3.5 seconds left. He would hit the first two but miss the third which forced the game to overtime.

In the extra session, DeRozan connected on 3-of-4 of his shots from the field and all four of his free throws in the final minute to put the Bulls ahead to stay. His slam in the closing seconds gave him 50 points for the first time all year, and gave his team a much-needed victory to finish a rough month.