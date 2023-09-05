CHICAGO — For the first time in over a decade, one of the key members of the Bulls’ famed 1990s dynasty was back in the arena where he made plenty of Chicago sports history.

It wasn’t basketball that brought Dennis Rodman to the United Center this weekend, but it was his memories of his time with the NBA team that made for an emotional moment.

The Basketball Hall of Famer returned to the Bulls’ home arena to take part in All Elite Wrestling’s shows at the venue this weekend.

He first appeared at AEW’s Collison, where he was greeted by a host of cheers from the crowd, Rodman took part in a segment with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh along with The Acclaimed, where it was announced he would be part of an AEW Trios’ championship match at “All Out” on Sunday.

Rodman was in the corner with The Acclaimed, where he delivered a guitar shot to Singh during the match. He was also in town taking part in STARRCAST VI in Schaumburg, which is a convention that gathers former pro wrestling stars and fans.

It’s a throwback for the former NBA player, who had a memorable run in World Championship Wrestling from 1997-1999. That included his famed tag team match with Hulk Hogan against Jazz forward Karl Malone and Diamond Dallas Page after the 1998 NBA Finals.

The moment was meaningful to Rodman, who won three NBA championships and was the league’s leading rebounder three times with the Bulls from 1995-1998.

“I get so emotional because they love me so much,” Rodman said in an interview that was posted by the team to X as he struggled to find words and began to tear up. “Thirteen years since I’ve been here, and guess what, there’s so much love here, and I respect these people so much.

“Thank god they loved someone that worked their a– off and hope the City of Chicago will love me as much as I love them.”