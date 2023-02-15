INDIANAPOLIS – If the Bulls were looking to find some faith in their current group after making no moves at the trade deadline, it hasn’t exactly happened.

Since last Thursday, the team is 0-3, having lost that night to the Nets on the road, Saturday to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, and then Monday at home against the Magic. The Bulls’ offense has struggled as they’ve failed to reach the 100-point mark in two of those three contests.

Because of that, Billy Donovan’s team has dropped to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, a game behind the Wizards for the last play-in spot – and things won’t be any easier on Wednesday evening.

That’s because All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan will be out of the lineup as he deals with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He was able to play through it on Monday night against Orlando, scoring 19 points on shooting 8-for-20 in 36 minutes.

DeRozan’s availability for Thursday’s game at the United Center against the Bucks to finish the first half of the season is still unknown. The guard is slated to take part in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, where he’s an Eastern Conference reserve.

In his second year with the Bulls, DeRozan is leading the team in scoring with 25.4 points to go along with 5.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds. Wednesday will be the fifth game that he’s missed this season.

Overall, the Bulls have lost their last four games as they’ve slipped out of the playoff picture at the moment with 25 games remaining in the season.