NEW ORLEANS – One reason the Bulls have achieved success during the 2021-2022 season has been the play of their biggest acquisitions of the offseason, and the fact that he’s been in the lineup most of the time.

DeMar DeRozan has played in 68 of the Bulls’ 72 games this season, proving to be durable along with productive during an All-Star season. But Thursday is one of those rare nights where the guard won’t be on the court for the team.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bulls announced that DeRozan will miss the contest against the Pelicans in New Orleans with a left adductor strain. He was listed as questionable before the contest but was downgraded to out after the shootaround.

This is only the fifth game that DeRozan has missed this season in what has been one of his best in the NBA.

Through 68 games, the guard is averaging what would be a career-high 27.6 points per game as he’s shot 50.5 percent from the floor while also collecting 5.3 rebounds and five assists per game. DeRozan averaged 34.2 points per game in February when he had an NBA-record eight-straight games with at least 35 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Like the rest of the Bulls, the guard’s production is down a bit in March as the guard is averaging 24.7 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor. Against a tougher schedule, the team is 4-9 after the All-Star Break and has fallen to fifth in the standings in the Eastern Conference with ten games remaining in the regular season.