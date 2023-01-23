CHICAGO – While the majority of his career has been spent in other places, DeMar DeRozan will reach another milestone during his time in Chicago.

After reaching the 20,000-point mark earlier in the 2022-2023 season, the Bulls’ guard will play in his 1,000 NBA regular season game on Monday evening when his team hosts the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.

Per BasketballReference.com, DeRozan will become the 151st player in the history of the league to reach that mark. Robert Parish, who spent the last of his 21 NBA seasons with the Bulls in 1996-1997, has the record with 1,611 games played.

DeRozan is in his second season with the Bulls and his 14th in the league after spending nine years with the Raptors and three with the Spurs. DeRozan played in 76 of the 82 regular season games in 2021-2022 and has missed only three of the Bulls’ 45 games this season.

Those came this January when he had to miss a few contests with a quad strain, but he returned to help the Bulls to a win over the Pistons in Paris on Thursday.

During his time in Chicago, DeRozan has seen a jump in his production, averaging a career-best 27.9 points per game last season while earning a start in the All-Star Game. This year has been more of the same, averaging 26.1 points on 50 percent shooting from the field with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

On October 28, DeRozan scored the 20,000 point of his career on a first quarter jumper against the Spurs in San Antonio.