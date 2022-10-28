SAN ANTONIO – In his 14th season in the National Basketball Association, DeMar DeRozan has reached a major career milestone.

It came against one of his former teams as well.

The Bulls guard scored the 20,000 point of his NBA career in the first quarter of the game against the Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

DeRozan got the historic points on a jumper with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter, putting him at 20,001 points for his career. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who had the five-time All-Star on his team from 2018-2021, immediately called a timeout, which allowed the crowd to salute DeRozan for his career achievement.

The guard acknowledged the crowd as the continue to cheer for him during the timeout.

By scoring his 20,000 points, DeRozan becomes the 50th player in NBA history to reach that mark. Per Bulls public relations, he is the sixth player to have played for the team for some or all of his careers and reached that milestone, joining:

Michael Jordan

Robert Parish

Dwyane Wade

Pau Gasol

George Gervin

DeRozan is the seventh active player to reach 20,000 points.

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

James Harden

Russell Westbrook

Chris Paul

Stephen Curry

This milestone only adds to the strong start the guard has had to his time in Chicago after being acquired by the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal with the Spurs in the summer of 2021. In 81 games before Friday night, DeRozan has averaged 27.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and five assists per contest.

Last season he had a career-high average of 27.9 points for the Bulls and was named an All-Star starter, helping the team to their first playoff appearance in five seasons.