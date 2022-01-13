DeMar DeRozan continues to lead East guard voting for the All-Star Game; Zach LaVine up to third

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 03: DeMar DeRozan #11 and Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls speak during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on November 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The quest to get a pair of members of the Bulls to the All-Star Game for the first time in six years continues to look positive as the weeks go along.

Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the Eastern Conference All-Star Voting at his position in the second fan returns. Teammate Zach LaVine is now third in guard voting. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/5ZqtGiVC5Z — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 13, 2022

For a second-straight return of the votes for the All-Star Game in Cleveland on February 20th, guard DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the voting for the Eastern Conference at his position while maintaining a healthy lead. With 2,973,854 votes, he’s nearly a million-and-a-half votes ahead of Hawks’ guard Trae Young, who right now is looking back at DeRozan’s teammate who is closing fast.

Zach LaVine jumped up a spot to third in the voting for guards in the Eastern Conference, now sitting with 1,442,571 votes after passing Nets’ guard James Hardin in the voting.

The fan voting, which will continue through January 22ndwill account for 50 percent of the total votes for NBA All-Star Game, with fellow players getting 25 percent of the vote and 25 percent going to media members.

Starters for the game will be unveiled on TNT’s “NBA Tip-Off” show on Thursday, January 27th with the reserves being announced on the same program a week later on Thursday, February 3rd.