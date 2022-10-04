CHICAGO – If you’ve been waiting to see the Bulls play a game since the end of last year’s playoffs, then Tuesday night is a big one for you.

Of course, it won’t count in the standings for another couple of weeks, but at least the team will be back on the floor for the first time since late April at the United Center.

That’s when Billy Donovan will lead his team onto the floor to start their preseason against the New Orleans Hornets at 8:30 PM central time. It’s the first of four exhibition contests for the team over the next two weeks:

Friday – vs Nuggets – 7 PM

Sunday – at Raptors – 5 PM

Tuesday – vs Bucks – 7 PM

While it is a tune-up for the veteran players, it can be something unique to the rookies who’ve yet to see the floor in any NBA game at all. That includes Bulls’ first round pick Dalen Terry, who will see playing time against the Pelicans tonight as he gets ready for his first NBA season.

“Honestly, it hasn’t even hit me yet,” said Terry when asked about his first game. “I was asking somebody earlier, ‘Is this my first NBA game?’ I guess it is. I’m happy. I’ve dreamed of this all my life, but it’s just another basketball game to me anyway.”

Terry could find himself in competition for some early playing time with Lonzo Ball out for a bit due to his recent left knee surgery. He’ll be with guards Ayo Dosunmu and Goran Dragic trying to replace the multi-faceted player until he makes his return.

While the game will give Terry a little bit of a taste of what the season will be like when it starts October 19th against the Heat in Miami, but practice has been just as educational so far.

“Just guarding these guys already, I’ve learned so much,” said Terry of practice. “I get to ask them stuff after practice being around them, being at the gym different times of the day. Me being around these guys is helping me achieve my goal.”