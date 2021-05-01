Cubs’ rally falls short in a loss to the Reds on Friday

CINCINNATI, OHIO – APRIL 30: Eugenio Suarez #7 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates his home run as Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs looks on in the fourth inning during their game at Great American Ball Park on April 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – The start and the finish were great, but the middle left a lot to be desired, especially for starting pitcher Jake Arrieta.

Steady for most of the season, the starter endured a brutal third and four inning that would lead to the Cubs’ demise on Friday in Cincinnati.

Dear Joey,



Reds Country loves you.



P.S. Congrats on hitting number 300❗️🐐 pic.twitter.com/CVpRLx3Aeh — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 1, 2021

The Reds got to Jake Arreita for three runs in the third then three in the four, and another run was charged to the starter when he left in the middle of the inning. Despite a rally in the later innings, the Cubs couldn’t make it all back in an 8-6 loss in Cincinnati Friday.

Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez, and Nick Senzel all homered off Arrieta to eventually chase the starter from the game after a season-high seven runs earned in 3 1/3 innings. Kyle Ryan gave up another run after he left in the fourth and the Reds added another in the sixth to go up by four.

Kris Bryant, who got the Cubs the lead in the first inning with a homer, got the comeback going with a double that brought home a run. Javier Baez drove him home later in the evening and his sacrifice fly in the ninth got the lead down to three.

Jake Marisnick’s walk with the bases loaded got the lead to two, but David Bote’s groundout with three men on base ended the game.