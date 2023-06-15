CHICAGO — Just a year after signing him to a max contract, could the Bulls trade their two-time All-Star guard this offseason?

A report on Thursday indicates that the team is at least looking at the possibility.

Per a report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Bulls are “quietly gauging the trade interest” from other teams in the league for guard Zach LaVine. This comes just short of a year since the team gave him a new five-year, $215 million contract after back-to-back All-Star Game appearances.

As part of the report, Fischer did say that the Bulls’ price for LaVine is “steep” should a team decide to engage in talks.

This would go against the messaging from executive VP Arturas Karnisovas after the 2022-2023 season where he continued to preach continuity with the core of the team he assembled early in his tenure in Chicago.

But with the Bulls finishing 40-42 last season and losing in the second round of the NBA Play-In Tournament to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Heat, perhaps they’d consider a shake-up of the roster.

LaVine, who has four years remaining on his contract, equaled his career-high in games played last season with 77, scoring 24.8 points with 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The guard was outstanding in the first play-in game against the Raptors on April 12, scoring 39 points as the Bulls rallied from a 19-point second half deficit to win 109-105.

In the contest against Miami two days later in a game to get the eighth seed in the playoffs, LaVine was off his game, going 6-for-21 and missing all six three-pointers in a 102-91 defeat.

In the previous two seasons, LaVine was named an NBA All-Star Game reserve, averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game in 2020-2021 and then 24.4 per contest in 2021-2022. In that latter year, he along with DeMar DeRozan helped the Bulls make the playoffs for the first time in five years.