CHICAGO – While the Bulls didn’t make any deals at the trade deadline last Thursday, there is the possibility that they could add a veteran guard with a hefty NBA resume & a knowledge of the team’s head coach.

Russell Westbrook, who was traded by the Lakers to the Jazz last week, may end up taking a buyout from Utah, which is currently building a new team around young players. That would give the former MVP the chance to sign with a team for the remainder of the regular season.

The Bulls would be a prime candidate since they are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot and could use a veteran point guard for the stretch run. Lonzo Ball, who was acquired to be the team’s long-term starter at that spot, hasn’t played in over a year due to a pair of left knee surgeries.

Westbrook also is familiar with Billy Donovan, who was the guard’s head coach with the Thunder for four seasons from 2015-2019. Chris Haynes of TNT & Bleacher Report said on his podcast this week that Donovan has expressed his interest in having the guard join the Bulls for the rest of the season to those in Westbrook’s camp.

A nine-time All-Star and 2016-2017 NBA MVP, the guard is in his 15th NBA season and was in the midst of his second with the Lakers before the trade. Mostly in a reserve role, Westbrook was averaging 15.9 points and 7.5 rebounds in 52 games for Los Angeles in the 2022-2023 campaign.

No one quite knows when Westbrook will make his decision on where to play the rest of this season, whether he stays with the Jazz or takes the buyout. But it’s safe to say the Bulls will be watching as they look to possibly add another player for the stretch run of their season.