CHICAGO – NBA talent past, present and future filled Phillips Academy the last three weeks for the Sonny Parker Unity Classic.

Coby White went head-to-head with Jabari Parker in the Pro-Am Championship game Monday night. The Bulls sharpshooter followed up a near 50-point performance with 41 in the title game, but it wasn’t enough to power Team Succezz past Team Irvin as Kenwood coach Mike Irvin’s squad held on to win 107-103.

White may have fallen short on the court, but his presence helped elevate the inaugural event.

“We are thrilled to have successfully launched the Sonny Parker Unity Classic Pro-Am Basketball Tournament,” said Heather Boston Williams, Director of The Ace Movement, which hosted the event. “The overwhelming support from the community, along with the presence of Chicago basketball legends and aspiring young athletes, underscores the importance of fostering unity and mentorship. This event marks the beginning of an annual tradition that will continue to uplift and inspire the Bronzeville community. Mr. Sonny Parker stands as an iconic figure and a living legend within our community, thanks to his extensive years of unwavering commitment and invaluable service through The Sonny Parker Youth Foundation. This foundation has been instrumental in offering free basketball camps to the youth of Chicago, contributing significantly to their growth and development. It is a profound privilege to collaborate closely with and pay homage to a true luminary like Mr. Parker.”

The tournament, which featured competitors from sixth grade to high school and beyond, was open to the public and aimed to create a safe space for families and community members to come together and celebrate their shared love for the game.

The Ace Movement or “Athletes For Competitive Equity” is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting financially disadvantaged youth basketball programs. BMOA, Midwest Express Clinic, Jewel-Osco, STREETZ 95, Train sports Club and Bright Leadership Institute sponsored the event.

