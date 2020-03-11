Coby White plays well in his first start as he helps the Bulls beat the Cavaliers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 10: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls lays in a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on March 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – At last, fans got to hear an introduction they’ve been hoping for over the past few weeks, and maybe even the majority of the 2019-2020 season.

For that reason, perhaps, the Bulls wasted no time introducing this guard from North Carolina.

After 64 games coming off the bench, Coby White was finally given the start at guard for the Bulls Tuesday night against the Cavaliers. Jim Boylen was hesitant to pull the rookie guard out of his spot in the rotation, but after scoring 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games, the coach finally gave in.

For one night, at least, it worked as he might have hoped.

White was able to bring his spark off the bench to the starting lineup, scoring 20 points while dishing out five assists in a 108-103 Bulls’ victory over the Cavaliers. He was plus-nine when he was on the floor, and three other members of the starting lineup were able to reach double-digits

As it almost always seemed to be, things got to close for comfort in the final minute as a once ten-point Bulls’ lead was cut to two, but the team held on to stop a three-game losing streak and improve to 22-43 on the season.